Prince William Speaks With Young Environmentalists About The Climate Crisis

Earlier this week, Prince William had a chat with seven young environmentalists.

The Duke of Cambridge was keen to hear about their views on environmental changes and solutions to fix the crisis.

Why is optimism and inspiring people to work together to repair the planet so important? The Earthshot Prize meets 🤝 the @UNEP Young Champions of the Earth pic.twitter.com/EUgMt0QIOq — The Earthshot Prize (@EarthshotPrize) February 6, 2021

Spanning across the globe, Nzambi Matee (Kenya), Xiaoyuan Ren (China), Vidyut Mohan (India), Lefteris Arapakis (Greece), Max Hidalgo Quinto (Peru), Niria Alicia Garcia (United States of America) and Fatemah Alzelzela (Kuwait) between the ages of 18 to 30 were from the UN Environment Programme’s Young Champions of the Earth.

UNEP is a Global Alliance Partner of Prince William’s Earthshot Prize which he launched last year. The prize is “designed to incentivise change and help to repair our planet over the next 10 years.”

Inspired by John F. Kennedy’s Moonshot with the goal of putting a man on the moon.

On top of talking about environmental challenges, they also discussed the importance of inspiring optimism in others when it comes to environmentalism.

The nominations for the inaugural Earthshot prizes have already closed and the first award ceremony will take place this fall in London.

Prince William’s passion for the environment comes from his father Prince Charles. William recently documented the devasting effects of climate change in “A Planet For Us All” which can be previewed below: