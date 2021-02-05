VH1 Suspends Production On ‘T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle’ Following Sexual Abuse Allegations

T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris’ reality show has been put on hold at VH1 after the husband and wife were accused of sexual abuse.

Production on “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle” will be suspended while the network looks into the allegations.

“We are aware of the allegations, and while they are not connected to our show, we have reached out to T.I. and Tameka Harris, as well as local and state officials,” said an MTV Entertainment spokesperson speaking to NBC News. “Given the serious nature of the allegations, we have decided to suspend production in order to gather more information.”

The show was expected to return for season four in the spring.

Meanwhile, the couple is strongly denying the allegations that have been made against them.

Sabrina Peterson accuses them of sexual abuse against her and other women.

The accounts, shared in screenshots of DMs from several women, include allegations that T.I. and Harris pressured women into sex, and forced them to take drugs.

“Mr. and Mrs. Harris want to be on record and more importantly want the public to know they emphatically deny in the strongest way possible the egregiously appalling allegations being made against them by Sabrina Peterson,” a spokesperson for the couple said in a statement to Complex.

“The Harrises have had difficulty with this woman for well over a decade. They are taking this matter very seriously,” they added.

Peterson had previously alleged that T.I. once held a gun to her head.

In a post on Instagram, Tiny responded directly to the allegations, writing, “Hold up… So you want your abuser to train your sons? He was just uncle 2 years ago Now when did you say my husband assaulted you? Did you change your mind or change it back? What wit you today Pooh? I’m confused. Stop Harassing My Family. You strange. Everybody know you been special (face slicing seminar lady). Please get help but LEAVE US ALONE.”