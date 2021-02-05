Russell Crowe Remembers Christopher Plummer As A ‘Good Man’ And A ‘Fine Actor’ In Tribute To The Late Star

By Sarah Curran.

Russell Crowe and Christopher Plummer
Russell Crowe and Christopher Plummer — Getty

Russell Crowe is paying tribute to his late friend and co-star, Christopher Plummer

The pair of actors starred together in 1999’s “The Insider”, as well as 2001’s “A Beautiful Mind”.

While recalling a story about a time he worked with Plummer, Crowe said it was a “travesty” that the Canadian acting legend did not receive an Academy Award for his role on “The Insider”.

Crowe admitted that he and Plummer fell out of touch after finishing up filming on “A Beautiful Mind”.

However, the “Gladiator” star was among the first to share his congratulations with Plummer after his Oscar win for “Beginners” in 2012.

“Good man. Fine actor,” he said of the movie icon. 

Plummer passed away early Friday morning at his home in Connecticut, with his wife of 53 years, Elaine Taylor, by his side.

 

 

