Russell Crowe Remembers Christopher Plummer As A ‘Good Man’ And A ‘Fine Actor’ In Tribute To The Late Star

Russell Crowe is paying tribute to his late friend and co-star, Christopher Plummer.

The pair of actors starred together in 1999’s “The Insider”, as well as 2001’s “A Beautiful Mind”.

While recalling a story about a time he worked with Plummer, Crowe said it was a “travesty” that the Canadian acting legend did not receive an Academy Award for his role on “The Insider”.

I loved working with Chris on The Insider, he was just impressive. It was a travesty that his role didn’t receive an Academy Award nomination because everyone talked about and knew that it was amongst the handful of truly formidable performances that year. — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) February 5, 2021

Crowe admitted that he and Plummer fell out of touch after finishing up filming on “A Beautiful Mind”.

We worked together again on A Beautiful Mind. Occasionally we would spend time together after work.

He preferred one on one , a good drink, not just any drink.

I appreciated his candour and wisdom.

As Actors do though, in the big circles we swing around, we fell out of touch — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) February 5, 2021

However, the “Gladiator” star was among the first to share his congratulations with Plummer after his Oscar win for “Beginners” in 2012.

I reached out to him in 2012 after he won the Academy Award to say “ on behalf of Finch and I, welcome to the club”.

He laughed. Rest In Peace Mr Plummer.

Good man. Fine actor. — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) February 5, 2021

“Good man. Fine actor,” he said of the movie icon.

Plummer passed away early Friday morning at his home in Connecticut, with his wife of 53 years, Elaine Taylor, by his side.