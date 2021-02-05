Michael Douglas & Catherine Zeta-Jones Remember Kirk Douglas On Anniversary Of His Death

It has been one year since Kirk Douglas died.

In honour of the “Spartacus” star who died at 103, his son, Michael Douglas, shared a photo of the two of them.

“Can’t believe it’s been a year since you left us. At 103, you picked a good time to check out. I love you with all my heart,” Michael captioned the photo.

Michael’s wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, added, “Love you Pappy🙏🏻😘.”

Other celebs also remembered the icon, including Anthony Hopkins who wrote, “One of a kind, a legend, loved by all.”

Alec Baldwin added, “He was the King.”

At the time of his death, Michael issued a statement, which read, “It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.”

Michael looked back at his “legacy” and those who he left behind including his wife, Anne, 101.

He continued, “Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad – I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son.”