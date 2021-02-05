Prince Harry Spotted Filming With James Corden In L.A.

Prince Harry is teaming up with James Corden.

The Duke of Sussex was spotted filming on top of a double decker bus around L.A. including a full camera crew and police escort, according to TMZ.

Corden previously attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2018 wedding in Windsor where he entertained guests at the reception with a dance-off.

Harry was recently a topic of discussion on “The Late Late Show” when his neighbour Rob Lowe joked that he saw the prince with a ponytail.

“He lives about a mile from me. He’s been very reclusive. Seeing him in the neighbourhood is like seeing the Loch Ness Monster, and I finally saw him. I finally saw him driving his car,” Lowe said before adding he thought he had a ponytail.

Lowe later clarified his comments to ET and said that he wasn’t 100 per cent what he actually saw.

Unfortunately, there are no further details about what the two were doing. But fingers are crossed for “Carpool Karaoke”.

ET Canada has reached out to both Prince Harry’s rep and CBS for further details.