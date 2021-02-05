Scott Disick Resolves Issues With Rehab Centre After Claims They Leaked His Info During Stay

Scott Disick has resolved his grievances with All Points North Lodge rehab centre, where he sought treatment last year.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star left the facility less than a week into his stay after a photo of him taking part in a Zoom group was leaked to the media.

RELATED: Scott Disick Confides In Kourtney Kardashian About Rehab: ‘I Didn’t Grieve My Parents Correctly’

In a statement shared with E! News, Disick revealed that he has now reached a settlement with the centre.

“Behavioural health in this country still carries a stigma,” began the reality TV personality. “That stigma is often the greatest barrier for people who want help. Both APN Lodge and I believe that everyone seeking help deserves that help free of disclosure or publicity.”

RELATED: Amelia Hamlin Fuels Scott Disick Dating Rumours With ‘Thankful’ Social Media Post

“To that end, l have resolved all of my issues with APN Lodge and after an investigation, do not believe that the facility was responsible for the leak of my personal information. I hope this experience encourages, rather than discourages, others from seeking the help they need.”

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian’s Family Say She’s ‘Meant To Be’ With Scott Disick In ‘KUWTK’ Final Season Trailer

APN Lodge’s CEO, Noah Nordheimer, added, “APN Lodge is a team and campus of professionals that are devoted to helping people have sustainable, positive lives. Nobody should ever have to feel shame for wanting to improve their life, yet we still have this visceral reaction to any form of therapy. It is time for that to stop.”

Disick checked into the Colorado facility for help dealing with his “past traumas,” including the deaths of his parents within months of each other in October 2013 and January 2014.