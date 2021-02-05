Swedish Royal Family Set For ‘The Crown’-Style Drama Series

Sweden’s royals are getting a show just like Netflix’s “The Crown”.

A series based on King Carl XVI Gustaf‘s life is currently in development at the country’s TV4 and streaming service C More.

“I’ve personally never been a fan of monarchy, but I remember reading the treatment of six or seven pages while I was on a flight. As I was reading those pages, I started crying because it was so strong,” Josefine Tengblad, the head of drama at TV4 and C More, revealed to Variety.

“It’s a little bit like ‘The King’s Speech’ in the way that it portrays someone who is being groomed to become someone he’s not, and is having people trying to change him.”

Speaking to the Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter the Royal Court made the following comment: “As we understand it, it is planned as a drama documentary. When it comes to documentaries, it is important that they are as close to the truth as possible, and that the facts are presented correctly. As for the dramatized part of the series, it is of course based on artistic freedom, something we have no control over.”

“The Crown“, based on the British royal family, was recently emblazoned in controversy over if it should contain a warning that the show is not all fact.

“We have always presented “‘The Crown’ as a drama – and we have every confidence our members understand it’s a work of fiction that’s broadly based on historical events,” Netflix said in a statement to Deadline. “As a result we have no plans – and see no need – to add a disclaimer.”

King Carl XVI Gustaf and wife Queen Silvia share three children: Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Carl Philip and Princess Madeleine.

According to the plan, the drama series will follow the king’s journey from childhood to his current life as a monarch.