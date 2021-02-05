Eric Church Tells Fans That A Tour ‘Is Coming’ In New Video

Eric Church is ready to bring his music on the road again.

In a video posted to Twitter on Friday, the CMA Entertainer of the Year promised that a North American tour is “coming,” once it’s safe enough.

RELATED: Eric Church, Jazmine Sullivan To Sing National Anthem At Super Bowl LV; H.E.R. To Perform ‘America The Beautiful’

We will gather again pic.twitter.com/puFgIxD1yL — Eric Church (@ericchurch) February 5, 2021

“We’re waiting for the right timing to officially announce all the details but I want you to know that a tour is coming,” he said. “And we are very excited to play new music for our old friends. Coming to many of the cities we’ve been to in the past and a few new ones.”

RELATED: Eric Church Announces Release Of Three New Albums In April: ‘It Is The Very Best We’ve Ever Made’

Church concluded, “I cannot wait to see you on the road.”

The 43-year-old country music star is currently getting ready to sing the national anthem at this Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Church will team up with R&B star, Jazmine Sullivan, for the special duet.

RELATED: Eric Church Reveals ‘Unbelievable’ Christmas Present From Keith Urban: ‘I Was Floored’

The performance will mark the first time that two singers will sing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl since Aaron Neville and Aretha Franklin in 2006.