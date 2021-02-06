Jimmy Fallon Reveals Crazy Story About Amazon’s Jeff Bezos While Playing True Confessions With Dolly Parton & Noah Centineo

Jimmy Fallon was joined by country music legend Dolly Parton and “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” star Noah Centineo on Friday’s edition of “The Tonight Show”, where the three played a round of “True Confessions”.

As regular viewers know, Fallon asks his guests to make an outrageous statement and then he has to guess whether or not that statement is actually true.

This typically results on the guests revealing fascinating anecdotes, but this time out it was Fallon who shared a crazy story, about Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

According to Fallon, he was at a party when he saw Bezos speak to Amazon’s virtual assistant, Alexa, asking the device, “Who’s your daddy?”

Fallon admitted he was taken aback. “I was like, ‘Did I just see that?’” Fallon told Parton and Centineo.

“He said out loud. I think he knew, yeah, he knew he was being funny, probably,” recalled Fallon, who said he didn’t think Bezos knew that Fallon had seen him do it.

Parton and Centineo both guessed that Fallon was fibbing. However, they guessed wrong.

“It is the truth,” Fallon insisted. “And I was like, ‘What?’ That is something I will never, ever forget, ever. That is a true story.”