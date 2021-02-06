Christina Anstead Claps Back At Body Shamers Criticizing Her For Being Too Thin

Christina Anstead is hitting back at people trying to body shame her on social media.

As People reports, the “Flip or Flop” star has been hit with criticism over some selfies on Instagram, with some of her followers leaving negative comments for her.

After she shared a recent photo of herself showing off her “black on black on black” ensemble, one commenter wrote that she looked “sad and thin,” while another asked, “Are you ok Christina?”

Another wrote, “You must eat more food. Way to [sic] skinny.”

In response to those and other comments, Anstead clapped back in a video appearing on Instagram Story.

“People are commenting that I look really skinny or that I need to eat,” she said. “This is actually the weight I’ve always weighed.”

“You guys have just watched me have babies and then go back to my original weight. So don’t worry, everything’s fine,” she continued said.

“Chill people — I eat, and I eat healthy,” Anstead wrote in the caption.