Engelbert Humperdinck Reveals Wife Patricia Has Passed Away From COVID-19 Following ‘Brave’ Alzheimer’s Battle

Engelbert Humperdinck took to Facebook on Saturday to share the heartbreaking news that his wife of 56 years, Patricia, had passed after contracting COVID-19.

“Our family is heartbroken over the loss of my darling wife. Last night, she slipped softly away, as if by God’s clockwork,” the British singer, 84, wrote.

“The last rites were given just before our usual prayers at the 8pm hour, by our nephew, Father Paul. It was 4am for him. We were so grateful to have him gently lead Popea through this last chapter, with a familiar voice and such love,” he continued.

“She was surrounded by our children, Louise, Jason, Brad, with Scott on FaceTime. Her longtime caregivers lovingly helped make her transition easier on us all,” he wrote.

RELATED: 84-Year-Old Engelbert Humperdinck Asks For Prayers After Testing Positive For COVID-19, Says It’s Hit His Wife ‘Pretty Hard’

“Her earthly limitations no longer hold her down as she is freely running the glorious gardens of Heaven, reunited with so many loved ones. We prayed as a family, blessed her with the water from Lourdes and off she went… ushered into the arms of Jesus with help from the generous heart filled prayers from all around the world,” his post added.

“I thank those who reached out in what we now know were her final days, and sent energy, love and words of deep connection to a loving God. He will be the ultimate Caregiver of peace and love,” he wrote, noting that her “battle with Alzheimer’s was brave from the very beginning. She never resisted as we tried to leave no stone unturned.”

He concluded by writing, “We love you beyond words, forever and always. It is slipping now into the minutes of a full day without you. Goodnight my baby.”

On Jan. 26, Humperdinck revealed on Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19; he subsequently told fans that while he remained symptomatic, Patricia had been hit “pretty hard” by the virus, and had stopped eating and drinking.

“I hope that we can make a miracle happen, please make it happen,” he added, asking fans to pray for her.