Natalie Portman Shoots Down Report That She’s Pregnant, Tells Tabloid To ‘Do Better’

One of the biggest faux pas anyone can make is speculating that a woman is pregnant when she’s not.

That’s precisely what took place in a report from the New York Post‘s Page Six gossip column, commenting on photos taken in Sydney, Australia, where she’s currently shooting “Thor: Love and Thunder”.

Commenting on the photos, Page Six wrote that she “seemingly” had “a baby bump.”

The following day, Portman clapped back in a post she shared on Instagram Story.

“Hey, so I’m totally not pregnant,” she wrote, along with a screengrab of the headline.

“But apparently it’s still ok in 2021 for anyone to speculate and comment on a woman’s body shape whenever they want?” she added, concluding with, “Do better @nypost.”