Jamie Dornan Spent $300 To Rent ‘Trolls World Tour’ For His Daughters Before Learning He Could Have Watched For Free

Jamie Dornan lent his voice to a character in the animated film but wound up spending hundreds of dollars so his daughters could see it, the “Fifty Shades of Grey” star revealed during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”.

“So, this is what happened. You know the countdown two weeks out [from ‘Trolls World Tour’] where I constantly tell ‘em, you know I did it for them, I basically pleaded with Universal just to put me in the picture. And so, I was like, ‘It’s coming out in two weeks, guys, daddy’s going to be in this movie.’ ‘It’s coming out next week, guys.’ ‘It’s coming out in three days!’ ‘It’s coming out tomorrow,’” Dornan told Kimmel. .

According to Dornan, his daughters were “so excited, like pandemonium excitement in the house. And then it comes out and I’m like, ‘Okay, I guess I’ll buy it on iTunes or whatever.’ It’s like 17 pounds, that’s like 25 dollars.”

RELATED: ‘Trolls: World Tour’ Stars Want Backend Pay After Direct-To-VOD Release

After renting the movie on iTunes, Jamie realized that it was only available to view for a few more days; When his daughters kept wanting to watch it again, he had to keep renting it over and over.

“So, I’m like, ‘Wow, Okay,’ buy it, you know they want it. You only get it for 24 hours, the next day they’re like, ‘Hey we want to watch Trolls again!’ I’m like, ‘Oh, sure.’ I’m gonna have to buy it again. I think I bought it four or five times times!” he added.

However, he subsequently learned some info he wished he knew earlier.

RELATED: Justin Timberlake, Anderson .Paak Invade Anna Kendrick’s Home In ‘Don’t Slack’ Music Video From ‘Trolls: World Tour’

“After like a week I got in touch with my agent who was like, ‘Oh, by the way, Universal says there’s a code that you use whenever you want to watch ‘Trolls’. I was like, ‘Oh great. I’ve already spent like $300.’”