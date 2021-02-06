Suzanne Somers Interrupted By Intruder In The Midst Of Livestream Makeup Tutorial

Three was definitely not company for Suzanne Somers and husband Alan Hamel when they were approached by a stranger in their home while livestreaming a makeup tutorial on Facebook Live.

On Friday night, Somers was demonstrating makeup techniques while Hamel served as cameraman. Suddenly, Somers appears startled. “Is somebody here?” she asks.

“I just heard a person,” she says, firmly but calmly. Suddenly, a voice off camera says, “I’m here.”

Somers engages him, telling him to “come here,” as he insists he was “terrified” because goats were following him.

“Who are you?” Somers asks, and the man gives her his name. “How did you get here?” she asks, leading him to explain a friend led him up a hill and he was able to get onto their property.

“Okay, you shouldn’t be here,” she tells him. “This is our house,” Hamel explains, with Somers reiterating, “Yeah, you shouldn’t be here.”

He explains that he’s “not a scary person whatsoever,” but Somers tell him she’s “not used to people being on our property.”

As the couple encourage him to leave, he reveals he brought a gift. “I don’t want anything,” Somers continues. “You seem like a very nice person but you shouldn’t be here,” she tells him before Hamel leads him away.

She then continues with the tutorial for a few more minutes, before asking Hamel if “that man is off the property now.” Convinced that he’s gone, Somers wraps it up.

“What a way to end the show, but I’m calling the police now,” she says at the video’s end. “But, you learned all about makeup and I taught you how to contour — but I need to go.”

The couple’s encounter with the intruder can be seen in the video below, just after the 40:38 mark.