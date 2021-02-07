Suzanne Somers’ Rep Shares Statement After She’s Interrupted By Intruder During Livestream Makeup Tutorial

Three was definitely not company for Suzanne Somers and husband Alan Hamel when they were approached by a stranger in their home while livestreaming a makeup tutorial on Facebook Live.

On Friday night, Somers was demonstrating makeup techniques while Hamel served as cameraman. Suddenly, Somers appears startled. “Is somebody here?” she asks.

“I just heard a person,” she says, firmly but calmly. Suddenly, a voice off camera says, “I’m here.”

RELATED: Suzanne Somers Addresses Rumour She Injured Herself While In Bed With Husband Alan Hamel

Somers engages him, telling him to “come here,” as he insists he was “terrified” because goats were following him.

“Who are you?” Somers asks, and the man gives her his name. “How did you get here?” she asks, leading him to explain a friend led him up a hill and he was able to get onto their property.

“Okay, you shouldn’t be here,” she tells him. “This is our house,” Hamel explains, with Somers reiterating, “Yeah, you shouldn’t be here.”

He explains that he’s “not a scary person whatsoever,” but Somers tell him she’s “not used to people being on our property.”

RELATED: Suzanne Somers, 73, Says ‘Bad Boy’ Husband Alan Hamel, 84, ‘Still Turns Me On’

As the couple encourage him to leave, he reveals he brought a gift. “I don’t want anything,” Somers continues. “You seem like a very nice person but you shouldn’t be here,” she tells him before Hamel leads him away.

She then continues with the tutorial for a few more minutes, before asking Hamel if “that man is off the property now.” Convinced that he’s gone, Somers wraps it up.

“What a way to end the show, but I’m calling the police now,” she says at the video’s end. “But, you learned all about makeup and I taught you how to contour — but I need to go.”

The couple’s encounter with the intruder can be seen in the video below, just after the 40:38 mark.

Following the bizarre incident, a rep for Somers shared a statement with ET Canada, including that the intruder was apparently wearing a Speedo.

“As Suzanne was doing her Friday night, Facebook Live/makeup tutorial with Suzanne Organics, the intruder approached Big Al’s bar, wearing a bathing suit (a Speedo?) and holding what appeared to be a flashlight. Upon further investigation, it may have been a solar light he stole from the property.

Suzanne thought he was one of the dinner guests she was expecting later so was not initially that startled. As he was only in a bathing suit, he did not appear to have any weapons,” the rep states.

“The consummate TV professional, Suzanne knew she was on live TV so went into Chrissy Snow mode making light of the situation and making her signature funny faces for her thousands of viewers,” the rep adds. “A fan called the cops, not Suzanne, but when police arrived they patrolled the property and stayed the rest of the evening.”