Henry Cavill Won’t Reprise Superman In Upcoming ‘Shazam’ Sequel

An internet rumour that Henry Cavill would be suiting up as the Man of Steel one more time for the upcoming “Shazam” sequel turned out to be just that — a rumour.

According to Variety, all those reports that Cavill’s Superman will appear in “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” are bogus, citing “two sources with direct knowledge of the production and Cavill’s schedule.”

As Variety points out, Superman did make a brief cameo in the first “Shazam” movie, but was only seen from the neck down and played by a stunt performer, not Cavill.

However, the rumours actually come from a good source: “Shazam” director David F. Sandberg.

“Halfway through shooting ‘Shazam,’ the plan was still for Cavill to be in it,” Sandberg tweeted on Friday, indicating that the scoopers might have had the wright scoop but for the wrong movie.

Though I can confirm with ~90% certainty that Shazam will appear in Shazam 2. So if you’re a fan of that character you might enjoy Shazam 2. — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) February 5, 2021

In May 2020, Variety confirmed that Cavill would be appearing as Superman in a cameo for an upcoming DC Films project, while Cavill told Esquire that he hadn’t “given up” the role. “The cape is still in the closet,” he said. “There’s a lot I have to give for Superman yet.”