Daisy Ridley Quit Social Media After Reading The ‘Statistics That Link Them To Anxiety’

Daisy Ridley has stepped away from social media for her own mental health.

The “Star Wars” star said she quit platforms like Twitter, Instagram and Facebook after seeing friends become “completely addicted” to their phones.

Speaking to S Moda, Ridley said, “I have managed to separate my personal life well from my professional life, partly probably because I’m not on social media.”

Ridley explained that after reading statistics, she made the choice not to return to any site.

“The statistics that link them (social media sites) to anxiety are terrifying. I have friends completely addicted to their phone who have suffered with this problem,” she continued. “I don’t want to go back, but sometimes I think about it. But the truth is that no, I won’t be returning.”

Ridley also spoke about her sudden rise to fame when she joined the “Star Wars” universe.

“Obviously I’m grateful, but there were things that were overwhelming and hostile, and I didn’t want to think about them because I felt like I wasn’t being faithful to the great opportunity that had been given me,” Ridley said of her busy schedule and constantly being in the public eye.

She added, “At the same time I think I am very lucky because I have a more or less private life. There are people in my situation who are constantly taking photos.”