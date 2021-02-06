Evan Rachel Wood Shares More Details Of Alleged Marilyn Manson Abuse, Including Police Report

Evan Rachel Wood took to Instagram Story on Saturday to share more details about her allegations of abuse by Marilyn Manson when they dated while she was still in her teens and he was in his mid-30s. They were briefly engaged before splitting up in 2010.

According to Wood, she filed a police report late last year after she found out that Manson’s wife and a member of Manson’s inner circle at the time were planning to release embarrassing photos of her, taken when she was underage.

RELATED: Evan Rachel Wood Shares Further Details About Alleged Abuse By Marilyn Manson: ‘I Have Never Been More Scared’

“On Dec. 19, I had to file a police report after I was alerted to threats made by @leslee_lane and @lindsayusichofficial (Brian’s wife) for conspiring to release photos of me when I was UNDERAGE, after being given large amounts of drugs and alcohol, after Brian performed on Halloween in Las Vegas to ‘ruin my career’ and ‘shut me up,'” she wrote, also including a copy of the police report with personal information blacked out.

She also shared some of the alleged photos, along with her explanations.

Manson has denied Wood’s allegations, maintaining her claims are false.

“Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”