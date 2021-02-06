Twitter Can’t Decide If Big Bird’s Brazilian Cousin Is Either Brilliant Or Terrifying

By Jamie Samhan.

Big Bird’s Brazilian cousin has just stolen the spotlight.

The “Sesame Street” show, which teaches kids the basic life lessons along with their ABC’s and 123’s, has multiple versions for other countries.

Each version has their own take on the classic characters, but are linked through the “Sesame Street” universe. While Big Bird is marketed for North American audiences, his cousins essentially fill the same role in their own fashion.

Taking to Twitter, Big Bird introduced his cousins from Turkey, the Netherlands, Mexico and more.

But it was Garibaldo from Brazil that had all the attention.

“He may look scary, but he’s one of the nicest birds I know,” Big Bird captioned the photo.

Perhaps it was Garibaldo’s intimidating looks as to why he hasn’t been an integral part of the show since the ’70s. Although he did make a brief comeback on “Vila Sésamo” from 2007-2014.

Twitter definitely had some thoughts about Garibaldo:

