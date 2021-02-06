Twitter Can’t Decide If Big Bird’s Brazilian Cousin Is Either Brilliant Or Terrifying

Big Bird’s Brazilian cousin has just stolen the spotlight.

The “Sesame Street” show, which teaches kids the basic life lessons along with their ABC’s and 123’s, has multiple versions for other countries.

Each version has their own take on the classic characters, but are linked through the “Sesame Street” universe. While Big Bird is marketed for North American audiences, his cousins essentially fill the same role in their own fashion.

Taking to Twitter, Big Bird introduced his cousins from Turkey, the Netherlands, Mexico and more.

This is Pino, he lives in The Netherlands. He’s a few years younger than me, but we’re the same height! pic.twitter.com/LCHAMvhVHC — Big Bird (@BigBird) February 5, 2021

This is Poupas from Portugal. I haven’t seen him in a long time. If anyone sees him let him know Big Bird says hi! pic.twitter.com/oRAQDSxzPP — Big Bird (@BigBird) February 5, 2021

But it was Garibaldo from Brazil that had all the attention.

“He may look scary, but he’s one of the nicest birds I know,” Big Bird captioned the photo.

Thanks for learning about my family! It’s fun having cousins all around the world! 💛 — Big Bird (@BigBird) February 5, 2021

Perhaps it was Garibaldo’s intimidating looks as to why he hasn’t been an integral part of the show since the ’70s. Although he did make a brief comeback on “Vila Sésamo” from 2007-2014.

Twitter definitely had some thoughts about Garibaldo:

some of my favorite images of garibaldo more bird pic.twitter.com/Ul9VLKNYBD — IceSeason101 (@IceSeason101) February 5, 2021

garibaldo is my sleep paralysis demon https://t.co/c6MTS4ZrT7 — ryan | tøp | (@hypeeghost) February 6, 2021

Garibaldo, from Brazil, is my new favorite Sesame Street character. Where do I buy his merch? pic.twitter.com/PPr1Ay6trS — ϻ𝔞Ⓡ𝔨 𝐇𝑜Ƥ𝐩ย𝓼 (@markhoppus) February 6, 2021

Garibaldo has seen some things, he looks like he’s gonna tell me that i’ll float too😭 https://t.co/LPtH9ZsYea — a l e x 👾 (@mandobarnes) February 6, 2021