Ellen Pompeo Is ‘Grateful For Love’ After Death Of Her Dog

Ellen Pompeo is mourning the death of her dog Valentino.

On Friday, the “Grey’s Anatomy” star shared a video of her holding and swaying with the poodle in her kitchen.

RELATED: Ellen Pompeo To Produce New Series Based On ‘Paradise’ Book Trilogy

“When we shot this video in August, I knew I didn’t have much time left with him. But I was blessed to get another six months and I was blessed to have sixteen years. Everyone who knows me knows our bond was on another level… what a blessing this bond was. As heartbroken as I am I will remember the good times💔,” she captioned the Instagram post.

Many of her friends and co-stars sent their condolences in the comments.

Patrick Dempsey wrote, “He was a little sweetie, i am so sorry for your loss. big hug and kiss.”

“Awww….hugs, love and the knowledge that Valentino knew he was loved,” Viola Davis said, while Michelle Pfeiffer said, “I’m so sorry for your loss Ellen 💔.”

Giacomo Gianniotti added, “Sending you and the fam love. Valentino was a real one that lived up to the name.” And their co-star Kelly McCreary sent a “big hug.”

RELATED: Ellen Pompeo Posts Katherine Heigl GIF After Actress Slammed By Isaiah Washington

Pompeo followed up her post, thanking her friends and fans for their support.

Captioning a picture of Valentino curled up on her chest, she said, “Thank you all so much for all of the love sent our way. I recently filmed a scene where Meredith says ‘Life is so much loss so much grief and so much pain….but it’s a package deal there is no joy without pain’… that Meredith has helped me more times than I could have imagined. Grateful for love ….thanks for coming through with this pic Sheena …. I can now sit in this place on the sofa with a memory of joy to chase away the pain ❤️❤️❤️.”