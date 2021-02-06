Robin Thicke’s Newest Album Was Inspired By His Late Dad Alan Thicke

Robin Thicke’s upcoming album, On Earth, And In Heaven, was influenced by his late dad Alan Thicke.

Robin revealed that the song “Lucky Star” was inspired by Alan, who died in 2016, as well as music producer Andre Harrell, who died in 2020.

Sharing a photo of himself visiting his dad on the “Growing Pains” set, Robin added, “This is the last song I wrote for the album and it’s also the first track on the album. Once we had this song I knew the album was complete. You know that feeling you have when you’re all alone but you know that you’re not alone. That’s what ‘Lucky Star’ is about. That presence in your life that holds you tight, gives you hope, and lights the way.”

He continued, “My father and Andre Harrell are my Lucky Stars. Who is yours?”

In “Lucky Star”, Robin sings, “Lucky Star/ Make my dreams come true/ Play your part/ Said I’m counting on you/ Lucky Star/ Paint my gray skies blue/ See my heart/ And what I’m going through/ When I’m down and out/ And I’ve lost my way/ Through the hardest nights and the darkest days/ Oh Lucky Star won’t you help me light the way.”

On Earth, And In Heaven comes out Feb. 12.