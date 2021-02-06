Corey Feldman Accuses Marilyn Manson Of ‘Decades Long Mental And Emotional Abuse’

Corey Feldman is the latest person to come forward with accusations against Marilyn Manson.

Earlier in the week, Evan Rachel Wood and a number of other women came forward with allegations of abuse towards Brian Warner, better known as Marilyn Manson.

“He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years,” Wood has claimed.

Manson responded, denying the claims and said they were “horrible distortions of reality”.

Now Feldman has stepped forward with a lengthy post, saying that he has undergone “decades long mental and emotional abuse.”

Sharing a photo of the two of them, Feldman said that Manson “tried 2 use & abuse me as his play toy.” Adding that Manson allegedly tried to get him to break his sobriety with cocaine and was gas lighting him.

“LUCKILY I WAS NOT PHYSICALLY HARMED THAT NIGHT AS WE GOT OUT SAFELY, BUT THAT WAS JUST THE BEGINNING OF MY NIGHTMARE! #ISTANDWITHEVAN & ANY & ALL SURVIVORS OF HIS DEMENTED ABUSE,” Feldman said.

He then claimed that Manson has been “obsessed” with him for over 20 years.

Feldman continued, “Just LOOK @ THE PUBLISHED FACTS! He 1st wrote several passages about me in his book #LONGROADOUTOFHELL as we had met a few months prior 2 that @ a Premier 4 #HOWARDSTERNSPRIVATEPARTS IN NY where the #GROOMING process began. He grabbed my face in front of the crowd and kissed me w his Black Lip Stick that I couldn’t rub off all night. He proceeded 2 gush over me telling me what a “Huge fan” of mine he was. He then introduced me 2 his BFF #BILLYCORGAN All of this is documented in his book! He brags about it as if I was a special needs person he was making fun of.”

Feldman also discussed Jenna Jameson’s autobiography where she “notes his obsession with me.”

“Several months passed b4 he released the book making me aware of his 2 sided nature. B4 the book came out Manson heavily pursued a friendship w me. Telling me I was his idol. Telling me he actually got his whole style by watching my film #DREAMALITTLEDREAM & my character #BOBBYKELLER was the inspiration 4 his entire look. Idk if that was #TRUTH but he used it as a way 2 manipulate me,” he wrote.

Concluding, “Months later he called me on Xmas morning, 2 wish me a ‘merry Christmas’ & invite 2 a dinner party around the release of his book, @ the fancy Indian Hollywood hang Dar Macrabe where customers sit around on pillows as in traditional Indian style. When I walked in the rm it was quite clear that I was the ‘guest of honour’ as the whole room stopped 2 take pictures of the moment as he hugged me, then grabbed my hand, & led me 2 the table by his side. THE PIC IS FROM THAT MOMENT! We later went back 2 his home where the nightmare began. He has messed w my life ever since.”

Manson has yet to respond to Feldman’s accusations.