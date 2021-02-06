Paris Hilton Surprises Boyfriend Carter Reum With Over-Sized Portrait

Paris Hilton surprised boyfriend Carter Reum in a big way for his 40th birthday.

The DJ shared a video to Instagram, where she had Reum cover his eyes before seeing his gift.

“I have a surprise for you,” Hilton said in the clip, to which Reum responds, “Alright, I can’t wait to check it out — should I cover my eyes here?”

After walking him into position, Reum opened up his eyes to see a large portrait of the two of them.

“That is so awesome,” he gushes. “We have to find the perfect wall for this.”

Hilton captioned the post in part, “You are so incredibly special to me and I will spend the rest of my life making sure you know that every day. I love you forever my sweet, kind, handsome, romantic, brilliant #BirthdayBoy!”

Hilton had an artist from Paint Your Life create the gift from a photo taken of the couple at her 2019 Christmas party.

Last month, Hilton revealed she and Reum have started IVF.

“We have been doing the IVF, so I can pick twins if I like,” Hilton told “The Trend Reporter with Maria”.

Adding that Kim Kardashian was then one “who told me about that. I didn’t even know anything about it.”

“I’m really excited just to move on for the next step of my life and finally just have a real life,” she said. “Because I really do believe that having a family and having children is the meaning of life. And I haven’t got to experience that yet, because I didn’t feel like anybody deserved that love from me, and now I finally found the person who does.”

Hilton is also busy launching her own podcast with iHeartRadio.

Hilton will present a series of original “PodPosts”, as well as her show “This Is Paris” where she will have “candid conversations” with a variety of guests.

“Audio is a medium that has no boundaries, and I am excited to partner with iHeartMedia to bring my series and many others to such a diverse audience,” Hilton said in a statement. “They bring the creative platform and scale to help me further connect with millions of fans across the world.”

“This Is Paris” launches Feb. 22.