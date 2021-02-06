Shaq: Super Bowl LV Is The ’Storyline We Need’ Right Now

Shaquille O’Neal is praising Giselle Bündchen for giving her husband, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, Tom Brady, the space he needs to make a big statement on Super Bowl Sunday.

“It’s good to have a wife who understands. A lot of wives want to be at the game, and bring family, and get extra tickets, but his wife understands. She always has other stuff to do anyway,” Shaq told ET Canada. “At one point I saw she was making way more money than he was, so it’s good to have someone like that.”

ICYMI, Brady revealed that for the first time in his career, his family actually left their Tampa home for a 12 day vacation, leaving the G.O.A.T. completely alone in the days leading up to kickoff, to focus on what he needs to get done for a win on Sunday.

“He’s going to be concentrated and focused and I’m wishing him well,” Shaq said. “He’s a good friend of mine. Gronk is a good friend of mine. So I want them to win. The storyline is what we need in sports. Young bull versus the old bull. I just want to see a great Super Bowl. I have friends on both sides.”

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds, Diddy And David Beckham Are The World’s Worst Mixologists In Hilarious New Super Bowl Commercial

But Shaq still believes a Tampa win would be a great “slap in the face” to the Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots.

“In a perfect world for Tom Brady’s book and Leonard Fournette’s book, it would be a great way to end this year,” Shaq said of Tampa’s quarterback and running back. “Leonard Fournette was forgotten about in Jacksonville and Tom Brady was forgotten about with the Patriots, but now to be at the pinnacle of championship sports, I think it will be a slap in everyone’s face if they win.”

Whether it’s the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the Kansas City Chiefs, Shaq is just excited to surround himself with his most famous friends for a Shaq sized pre-game.

Calling the event “The Shaq Bowl”, the 48-year-old athlete is throwing the ultimate Super Bowl LV kickoff show presented by Mercari. The event will showcase A-list celebrities and professional athletes going head to head in a series of show-stopping viral challenges such as dodgeball, tug-of-war, and of course, a good old hot wing eating contest. Each throw, kick and bite will be hosted by Hall of Famer Terrell Owens, 4x Pro-Bowler Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and Sarah Walsh.