Shaq: Super Bowl LV Is The ’Storyline We Need’ Right Now

Shaquille O’Neal is praising Giselle Bündchen for giving her husband, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, Tom Brady, the space he needs to make a big statement on Super Bowl Sunday.
“It’s good to have a wife who understands. A lot of wives want to be at the game, and bring family, and get extra tickets, but his wife understands. She always has other stuff to do anyway,” Shaq told ET Canada. “At one point I saw she was making way more money than he was, so it’s good to have someone like that.”
ICYMI, Brady revealed that for the first time in his career, his family actually left their Tampa home for a 12 day vacation, leaving the G.O.A.T. completely alone in the days leading up to kickoff, to focus on what he needs to get done for a win on Sunday.
“He’s going to be concentrated and focused and I’m wishing him well,” Shaq said. “He’s a good friend of mine. Gronk is a good friend of mine. So I want them to win. The storyline is what we need in sports. Young bull versus the old bull. I just want to see a great Super Bowl. I have friends on both sides.”
But Shaq still believes a Tampa win would be a great “slap in the face” to the Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots.
“In a perfect world for Tom Brady’s book and Leonard Fournette’s book, it would be a great way to end this year,” Shaq said of Tampa’s quarterback and running back. “Leonard Fournette was forgotten about in Jacksonville and Tom Brady was forgotten about with the Patriots, but now to be at the pinnacle of championship sports, I think it will be a slap in everyone’s face if they win.”
Whether it’s the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the Kansas City Chiefs, Shaq is just excited to surround himself with his most famous friends for a Shaq sized pre-game.
Calling the event “The Shaq Bowl”, the 48-year-old athlete is throwing the ultimate Super Bowl LV kickoff show presented by Mercari. The event will showcase A-list celebrities and professional athletes going head to head in a series of show-stopping viral challenges such as dodgeball, tug-of-war, and of course, a good old hot wing eating contest. Each throw, kick and bite will be hosted by Hall of Famer Terrell Owens, 4x Pro-Bowler Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and Sarah Walsh.
“It’s pretty nice [to be competing on a set in person again]. I wish we could open it up to a lot more people, but we have to go through the COVID protocols. I’ve been saying for years that the space right before the game was always limited with entertainment so I just took advantage of it,” Shaq said.
Event creators Adam Richman and Joe Silberzweig chimed in to mention that talks to plan this event with Shaq only started about a month ago
“For us, it’s been really interesting. We got together the first Monday after the New Year and we were kind of waiting and holding out hope that maybe the world would be in a better place by February. We had the idea of The Shaq Bowl probably a couple months ago, but didn’t really get serious about it until the first week of January, and it has been a sprint,” they said, adding that The Shaq Bowl will likely continue during Super Bowl Weekend annually.
“Our hope for Super Bowl next year is Friday night at Shaq’s Fun House, Saturday at Gronk Beach, and then on Sunday, the hope is that The Shaq Bowl is an annual tradition, and maybe we will have like 5-10,000 people in the stands, so everything people are going to see this year, but with a nice live audience to cheer our celebrities on,” they added.
Shaq chimed in to share that while the stands will be empty, the stage will be decked out, with a custom built stadium just 10 minutes away from Raymond James, where the big game will be taking place.
Taking a look at his Shaq Bowl roster including names like Diplo, Nelly, Migos, Tim Tebow, Olivia Culpo and Winnie Harlow, the athlete feels comedian and former football defensive tackle, Anthony “Spice” Adams is the one to look out for.
“He’s a monster in every category, especially all of the food categories,” Shaq said. “He’s very competitive, likes to win and he’s an entertainer so prepare to be entertained tomorrow.”
But where’s Shaq in all of the fun?
“I’m just going to sit back, relax and enjoy the show,” he said, adding he will also be performing a DJ set during The Shaq Bowl Halftime show alongside Migos, Jack Harlow and Bryson Tiller.
Watch all of the fun go down this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on shaqbowl.com