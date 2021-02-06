Michael B. Jordan Celebrates Chadwick Boseman’s Record Breaking SAG Award Nominations

Michael B. Jordan is celebrating his late friend Chadwick Boseman’s achievements.

Boseman just broke records when he received four SAG award nominations–the most for a single year’s work.

“4. Still setting the bar higher. Miss you big homie. 🙌🏾🙏🏾💐,” Jordan captioned a series of stills from his “Black Panther” co-star’s work.

The late actor has been nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture in both “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “Da 5 Bloods”, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for “Da 5 Bloods” and Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in “Ma Rainey”.

Boseman died in August after privately battling colon cancer.

While the Oscar nominations have not been made yet, Boseman is also expected to pick up a Best Actor nomination for his role as trumpeter Levee in “Ma Rainey”.