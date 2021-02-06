Dan Levy’s Mom Deborah Divine Calls Out His Former ‘Bully Punks’ Ahead Of ‘SNL’ Hosting Debut

Hours ahead of Dan Levy’s “Saturday Night Live” debut, his mom is taking a moment to cherish the moment.

On Feb. 6, the “Schitt’s Creek” creator is set to host “SNL”, alongside musical guest Phoebe Bridgers.

Levy’s mom, Deborah Divine, took the chance to call out the “bully punks” from Levy’s youth.

“This goes out to the bully punks at Camp WTF who made life miserable for a certain cabin-mate back in the summer of ’96 – just because he was different. Well, after all these years I have just 7 words to say to you: ‘Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night!’ @danjlevy,” she tweeted.

“Moms. ♥️,” Levy responded.

Divine also publically supported her son, who she shares with husband Eugene Levy, during the “Schitt’s Creek” finale.

At the time, she tweeted, “Today I regret every single second of worry back in the uninformed 80’s-wondering how the world was going to treat my brilliant little boy who loved to twirl. Little did I know that he was going to kick that old world’s a** to the curb and create a brand new one.”

Levy later told “The Late Late Show With James Corden” how he “fell apart” and had a “solid cry” after reading Divine’s tweet.

He added, “That’s pretty huge for someone to hear. And I think for her to say that so publicly, I can only assume that it meant so much to a lot of people too, because that’s the power of support and that’s the power of encouragement and acceptance.”

“SNL” airs Saturdays at 11:29 p.m. ET on Global.