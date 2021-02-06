Daniel Dae Kim, Daniel Wu Offer Reward After Attack On Elderly Man

While police are still looking for the suspect who assaulted an eldery man, Daniel Dae Kim and Daniel Wu are stepping up and offering a reward “for information leading to the arrest and conviction of this man and his accomplices.”

On Jan. 31, a 91-year-old man was shoved to the ground in the Chinatown district of Oakland, California. The same day a man, 60, and woman, 55, were also attacked by the same suspect, according to ABC 7.

Kim and Wu have offered up $31,000 CAD to anyone who has information that will lead to the arrest.

“The number of hate crimes against Asian Americans continues to skyrocket, despite our repeated pleas for help. The crimes are too often ignored and even excused. Remember #VincentChin. Remember #VichaRatanapakdee,” Kim wrote on Instagram, alongside the video of the oldest man being attacked.

RELATED: Prince William Condemns Racism After Attacks On Footballers

He added, #EnoughisEnough.@thatdanielwu & I are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of this man and his accomplices, who attacked the 91 year old man above, as well as two other seniors, in downtown Oakland. We must do more to help the literally thousands of Americans who have suffered at the hands of this absolutely senseless violence. Please help us bring this criminal to justice.”

Kim and Wu also took part in a Clubhouse conversation about “Acts of Hate towards Asian Americans.”

RELATED: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Reveals He Survived Prostate Cancer In Call To End Systemic Racism In Health Care

“Crazy Rich Asians” star Gemma Chan helped raise awareness of the incident on her own page, adding that, “The community is in pain from these completely unprovoked attacks but the crimes are too often ignored and underreported. Imagine if this was your father or grandfather?”

Sharing some statistics, Chan revealed that hate crimes towards “East and Southeast Asians have increased 300% during the pandemic” in the United Kingdom.