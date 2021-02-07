‘SNL’: ‘Weekend Update’ Tackles Morgan Wallen N-Word Controversy Following His Recent Stint As Musical Guest

Morgan Wallen’s latest scandal did not go unmentioned in the latest edition of “Saturday Night Live” .

Wallen has been hit with backlash after video emerged in which he uses the N-word, resulting in his music yanked from radio playlists and being “suspended indefinitely” by his record label.

Last year, the 27-year-old country singer appeared as musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” — but only after his earlier scheduled appearance was axed when evidence emerged that he attended a jam-packed house party days before he was supposed to appear on the show, violating the show’s strict COVID-19 protocols. Jack White was brought in as a last-minute replacement as musical guest.

Wallen was subsequently invited back on the show. During his eventual “SNL” appearance, Wallen appeared in a sketch with host Jason Bateman that poked fun at Wallen being disinvited.

On the Feb. 6 edition of “SNL”, Wallen’s latest controversy was addressed on “Weekend Update”.

“It was announced that country music star Morgan Wallen had his recording contract suspended after a video surfaced of the singer using the N-word,” co-anchor Michael Che told viewers.

“Hmm, wonder who he learned that from?” Che joked, accompanied by a photo of Wallen standing next to his “Weekend Update” parter Colin Jost on the “SNL” stage.

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.