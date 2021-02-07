Bruce Springsteen Partners With Jeep For Powerful Super Bowl Commercial Urging Americans To Meet ‘In The Middle’

Bruce Springsteen is teaming up with Jeep for a new Super Bowl commercial with a powerful message for a deeply divided nation.

In the atmospheric ad spot, Springsteen is seen driving a Jeep to a small chapel in Lebanon Kansas, situated in the precise geographical centre of the U.S.

“There’s a chapel in Kansas, standing in the exact centre of the lower 48. It never closes. All are more than welcome to come meet here in the middle,” he says in voiceover.

“It’s no secret the middle has been a hard place to get to lately. Between red and blue. Between servant and citizen. Between our freedom and our fear,” Springsteen continues.

“Now, fear has never been the best of who we are. And as for freedom, it’s not the property of just the fortunate few. It belongs to us all. Whoever you are, wherever you’re from. It’s what connects us, and we need that connection. We need the middle,” he explains

“We just have to remember the very soil we stand on is common ground, so we can get there,” he adds, referencing the powerful words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “We can make it to the mountaintop, through the desert, and we will cross this divide.”

As he enters the church and lights a candle, he concludes, “Our light has always found its way through the darkness and there’s hope on the road up ahead.”

The commercial ends with an image of a map of America, with the words, “To the ReUnited States of America.”