Phoebe Bridgers Calls David Crosby A ‘Little B**ch’ For Calling Her Guitar-Smashing ‘Pathetic’

A true rock star! Phoebe Bridgers brought some high-energy chaos to the stage with her “Saturday Night Live” debut over the weekend.

After the songstress delivered her first performance of the night, belting out “Kyoto” while rocking her famous skeleton ensemble, she returned later in the evening for her second set, and blew fans’ minds.

Donning an elaborate pearl necklace that evoked skeleton imagery, Bridgers delivered a beautiful, muted performance of “I Know the End”. As the song built to a climax, Bridgers and her bandmates shifted gears and began to really get into the song’s punky, explosive finale.

As the song came to a close, Bridgers went full ‘rock icon’ and demolished both her electric guitar and a speaker on stage. With full, overhead swings, Bridgers smashed in the side of the guitar and the top of the audio equipment as fans cheered.

One person who did not appreciate Bridgers’ stunt is former Byrds member David Crosby:

little bitch. — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) February 9, 2021

Crosby elaborated:

Guitars are for playing ..making music …..not stupidly bashing them on a fake monitor for childish stage drama …..I really do NOT give a flying F if others have done it before

It’s still

STUPID — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) February 9, 2021

Crosby’s protests notwithstanding, the cheers continued online as fans praised the wild appearance.

I'm hearing that some music gear dudes are mad that Phoebe Bridgers smashed her guitar on SNL, and all I can say is, they should think about whether they'd feel that way had she been a man. — Rachel Brodsky (@RachelBrods) February 7, 2021

me watching phoebe bridgers destroy her guitar #SNL pic.twitter.com/oPYUbqLJ1f — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) February 7, 2021

did anyone watch phoebe bridgers on snl like pic.twitter.com/mJibS6nDSM — zo 🥸 (@hayscodenatural) February 7, 2021

Bridgers made her SNL debut alongside first-time host Dan Levy. In another highlight of the night, the Schitt’s Creek star got a surprise visit from his dad, Eugene Levy, during his monologue.

“Saturday Night Live” airs live coast-to-coast at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.

