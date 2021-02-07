Fleetwood Mac’s Mick Fleetwood Admits Drug Use During The ’70s Got So ‘Out Of Hand’ He Can’t Remember 2 Years Of His Life

As a founding member of one of the biggest rock bands of the 1970s, Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood was living the high life during the band’s heyday — literally.

The 73-year-old rocker was legendary for his wild antics onstage, and in an interview with Classic Rock Magazine (via the Daily Mail) he confessed things were even more wild offstage.

Describing himself as “the party animal in the band,” Fleetwood recalled that his cocaine use “got out of hand” after the meteoric success of Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 mega-hit album Rumours.

“There’s no doubt we were well equipped with the marching powder. That’s a well-worn fairy tale that gets more like a war story, that gets more and more aggrandized,” he said.

“I’m not minimalizing the fact that we were definitely partaking in that lifestyle,” he added. “But these weren’t a bunch of people crawling along the floor with green froth coming out of their mouths. We were working, you know?”

He added: “That went on for a long, long time, and Stevie [Nicks] has addressed it, so I’m not divulging anything that she hasn’t spoken about.”

However, he admitted his drug use escalated when the band was on hiatus.

“I remember not working for two years,” said Fleetwood. “I can’t even remember what I did.”