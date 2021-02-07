Toronto Mayor Declares Super Sunday To Be ‘The Weeknd Day’ In Honour Of His Halftime Show Performance

As football fans throughout North America celebrate Super Bowl Sunday, Torontonians are celebrating a slightly different variation thanks to a hometown hero making his debut performing at the big game.

On Sunday, Toronto Mayor John Tory took to Twitter to proclaim Feb 7 as The Weeknd Day in Toronto, sharing the official proclamation in honour of The Weeknd performing at this year’s halftime show.

“This Sunday — on Super Bowl Sunday — we celebrate The Weeknd as he becomes the first Canadian to headline a solo halftime show and only the third Canadian to ever perform live at one of the world’s most watched events,” reads the proclamation.

“Millions of people will be watching him and cheering him on but we know Scarborough, a community he continues to support, will be cheering the loudest,” the proclamation added.

Proud to proclaim February 7th The Weeknd Day in Toronto as we honour @theweeknd who is performing today at the #SuperBowl. Torontonians are cheering on proudly as he takes the stage at the #HalfTimeShow. pic.twitter.com/8Pa3H8qDBT — John Tory (@JohnTory) February 7, 2021

Prior to The Weeknd, only two Canadians have performed at the Super Bowl halftime show: Dan Aykroyd, who reprised his Blues Brother character in 1997; and Shania Twain, who was part of an all-star bill in 2003 that also included Sting and No Doubt.

Ahead of Sunday’s matchup between the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs, The Weeknd promised viewers won’t have to fear any Janet Jackson-style shenanigans taking place.

“I definitely want to be respectful to viewers at home. I’ll still incorporate the storyline that I’ve been telling,” he told ET Canada during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show news conference. “The storyline will continue, but we’ll keep it PG for the families.”