Gerard Butler Celebrated His 50th Birthday By Releasing Sea Turtles Into The Ocean

Gerard Butler is sharing more about how he marked the big 5-0.

The now 51-year-old Scottish actor opened up about his 50th birthday bash in a new interview with Total Film Magazine. Butler turned 50 in Nov. 2019 but has only just shared details about the celebration which took place in Costa Rica with the help of some sea creature friends.

“I’m not a birthday party guy,” Butler told the magazine. “I’ve often, on my birthday, at 7 p.m., said ‘okay, let’s have dinner.’ And everybody is told with 15 minutes to spare. But this time, I actually did a big event in Costa Rica and brought loads of friends down.”

Butler said the event was “very, very powerful,” adding that he “brought down a lot of spiritual people, a lot of performers,” and that the whole group “did a lot of environmental stuff, like releasing sea turtles out into the ocean.”

He added, “It was such a mix of so many things, I’m so glad I did it.”

While in Costa Rica, Butler also participated in an event called Envision Festival, which describes itself as “inspired by and inspiring the positive collective consciousness of all who are involved for the betterment of ourselves and of the planet.” The event seeks to bring people together “through music, art and sacred movement in one of the most gorgeous natural settings on the planet” to “recharge and revitalize our souls to help us both handle the challenges and realize the opportunities of our rapidly changing world.”

In a video with Envision co-founder Stephen Brooks from Nov. 2019, Butler described the event as a “mini Burning Man but it feels a little less crazy and a little more spiritual.”

And in case Brooks (below) looks familiar, you may recognize him from Zac Efron’s documentary series, “Down to Earth”.

Costa Rica: a Mecca for spiritually-minded celebs seeking to get in touch with nature.