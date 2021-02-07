First Teaser Unveiled For New Tom Brady Docuseries ‘Man In The Arena’

Tom Brady is in the spotlight during Sunday’s Super Bowl, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is also the subject of a new documentary series.

“Man in the Arena: Tom Brady” is described as a “multipart” new series set to debut later this year on the ESPN+ streaming service.

In addition to interviews with fellow players and former teammates, “Man in the Arena” also features extensive interviews with Brady himself.

RELATED: Tom Brady Reads ‘Mean Tweets’ About His Sex Life & More In ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ Segment

“After 21 seasons in the NFL, Tom Brady will finally share a personal first-hand account of his Super Bowl appearances,” notes the synopsis for the upcoming series.

“Told from Tom’s point-of-view, the series mines the psychological and emotional terrain of each victory and defeat,” the synopsis continues. “Each episode focuses on a single Super Bowl appearance and centres not just the pivotal moments, but everything that leads up to them, illustrating the series of small steps that seem insignificant at the time, but when reflected upon, show the distance traveled.”

Look for “Man in the Arena: Tom Brady” to debut sometime in fall 2021.