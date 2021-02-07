Rebel Wilson Takes Style Inspiration From Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle first stunned in bold red dress nearly a year ago.

The Duchess of Sussex wore the Safiyaa cape dress at the Mountbatten Festival of Music in March 2020 as she and Prince Harry wrapped up their final working royal roles.

RELATED: Rebel Wilson Donates ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ Winnings To Students In Tanzania

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty

Rebel Wilson pulled inspiration, wearing the same dress during a pre-Super Bowl event earlier this week.

“Loving myself SICK in this dress,” Wilson captioned a series of photos of herself.

“Closest we’ve come to a red carpet moment in a while! @rebelwilson in @safiyaa_official on the set of @poochperfect,” Wilson’s stylist Elizabeth Stewart added on her own page.

RELATED: Rebel Wilson Confirms She Is ‘Single’ Following Split From Jacob Busch

Wilson has been sharing a number of updates on her Instagram page of Super Bowl weekend, including some quality time with her friends and sister.