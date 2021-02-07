Miley Cyrus Gets Emotional During ‘TikTok Tailgate’ Pre-Super Bowl Performance

Ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl, Miley Cyrus took to the stage for her pre-game “TikTok Tailgate” show, with fans sharing snippets of her performance on social media.

Entering the stage in her own unique version of a cheerleader getup, Cyrus ran on shaking a pair of purple pom-poms before launching into a raucous cover of Toni Basil’s 1981 hit “Hey Mickey”, which she transposed to “Hey Miley”.

SE EU AMEI? AMEI | MILEY CYRUS SUPER BOWL pic.twitter.com/CnYRmnowQV — ramona ;🌵👒🎓 (@tuacolorida) February 7, 2021

MILEY CYRUS Performing Hey Mickey on Super Bowl pre-game show 🏈 pic.twitter.com/ANTIzWcI1m — Miley Updates (@MileyUpdates) February 7, 2021

She spent a little more time in that era with a cover of Blondie’s “Heart of Glass”.

MILEY CYRUS Performing HEART OF GLASS on Super Bowl pre-game show 🏈 pic.twitter.com/JGM9rJi83l — Miley Updates (@MileyUpdates) February 7, 2021

Cyrus followed that up with “Night Crawling” from her new LP Plastic Heart.

The song quickly turned into a duet when special guest Billy Idol joined her onstage.

Miley e Billy cantando Night Crawling 🖤 MILEY CYRUS SUPER BOWLpic.twitter.com/u2RGUAQtTe — NEI (@neileitte) February 7, 2021

Partway through, “Night Crawling” morphed into Idol’s iconic 1982 hit “White Wedding”.

That was followed by none other than Joan Jett, who joined Cyrus for their Plastic Hearts collab “Bad Karma”, which segued into a cover of Jett’s “Bad Reputation”.

MILEY CYRUS Performing BAD KARMA with JOAN JETT on Super Bowl pre-game show 🏈 pic.twitter.com/chEFAa3kgz — Miley Updates (@MileyUpdates) February 7, 2021

BAD KARMA X BAD REPUTATION Miley Cyrus and Joan Jett performing at #SuperBowl #TikTokTailgate pic.twitter.com/Rn2nCQubqq — Miley Nation (@MileyNation13) February 7, 2021

Billy Idol AND JOAN JETT with Miley Cyrus? This is awesome. Got a huge smile on my face right now.#TikTokTailgate #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/qHoIRWUOJ9 — Adam Cheek (@adamncheek) February 7, 2021

As Cyrus rounded up the show, things got emotional.

While singing “Wrecking Ball”, Cyrus started to tear bu and admitted it “never gets easier.”

“Thank you guys,” Cyrus said as the song finished. “You guys would know much more about this than me, about medicine, and you know, sometimes we have to take a big spoonful of our own.”

The singer noted that “Wrecking Ball” is about “feeling completely broken and shattered.”

MILEY LLORANDO 😭💔 CON WRECKING WALL BALL #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/LgPwEVO82M — N a d z h n a ☀️ (@nadzhna86) February 7, 2021

“I wear a lot of glitter and I wear a lot of armour, but I also wear my heart on my sleeve, and it gets broken a lot,” Cyrus said before transitioning into “The Climb”.

Prior to the her performance, Cyrus shared a few cheeky photos on Twitter.