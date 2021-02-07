Viral Lockdown Singing Family Return With Brilliant ‘Total Eclipse Of The Heart’ Parody

The Marsh family keeps the hits coming.

The family of six from the United Kingdom first found fame last April with their reinterpretation of “One Day More” from “Les Miserables” with the lyrics changed to tell the story of the family’s life in lockdown.

Now, as the U.K. faces a third lockdown, these viral von Trapps are back with a reimagined version of Bonnie Tyler’s hit song “Total Eclipse of the Heart”, which they call, “Total Fixed Where We Are”.

“Still stuck with all four kids at home until at least 8 March, and watching to see what impact the rollout of vaccines will have, versus the arrival of new strains of COVID-19,” the family wrote in a description of their video on YouTube.

“Hopefully we’re going to turn a corner soon. In the meantime, we opted to take the mickey out of a classic 80s power ballad. This is our parody version of Jim Steinman’s 1983 ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ most famously recorded by Bonnie Tyler.”

The video, published on Feb. 2, quickly became another viral hit, racking up more than 1.2 million views at the time of this article’s publication — far surpassing their “One Day More” parody which to date has 199,000 views.

Tyler even showed her support for the family’s rendition, writing on Twitter, “We’re all living and feeling these lyrics at the moment.”

We're all living and feeling these lyrics at the moment 💔🤣👏 https://t.co/9l7yvdJKkV — Bonnie Tyler (@BonnieTOfficial) February 5, 2021

The family responded to the success, writing, on YouTube, “Things with this one have gone a bit crazy again. Thanks for all the comments and interest.” The family also announced that they would be donating all their media appearance fees following the video’s surge to the charity Save the Children.

The Marshes also previously recreated another “Les Mis” song, “Do You Hear the People Sing?”, for the Covid era in May of 2020.