DaniLeigh Announces She & DaBaby Have Split

DaniLeigh is making it official: she’s single and ready to mingle.

Late last year, the singer confirmed that she and DaBaby were dating when she shared a photo of herself and the rapper together in an Instagram post.

That romance appears to be over, judging by a post she shared to Instagram Story, and posted to Instagram by The Shade Room.

“Officially single,” she wrote, followed by a photo of herself embracing DaBaby, with a red line drawn between them.

DaniLeigh announces that she's single 👀 pic.twitter.com/Tkbew8ewo3 — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) February 7, 2021

Meanwhile DaBaby seemingly confirmed they were no longer together — and didn’t seem to be terribly broken up about it.

That was evident when he shared video of TV star India Love performing a sexy dance on Tiktok, and asked fans to send them their best recreations.

“Best re-enactment of this TikTok gets flown out for a date w/ Baby on Valentine’s Day,” he wrote.