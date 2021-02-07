The Weeknd Explains Why He Spells His Name Without A Third ‘E’

The mystery of the missing “e” at last explained.

The Weeknd, aka Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, famously spells his stage name with two not three “e”s and now, thanks to a recently resurfaced Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything), we know why.

As JustJared notes, The Weeknd made the revelation back in 2013.

“I left home when I was about 17 dropped out of high school and convinced [high school friend and now creative director] Lamar [Taylor] to do the same lol,” he explained. “We grabbed our mattresses from our parents threw it in our friends shitty van and left one weekend and never came back home.”

Abel added that he was going to title his first mix-tape “The Weekend” instead of “House of Balloons,” but he decided he liked that name better as a pseudonym. “I hated my name at the time though so I tried it as a stage name,” he said. “It sounded cool.”

As for the spelling, it came down to legal rather than stylistic reasons. “I took out the ‘e’ because there was already a Canadian band named the weekend (copyright issues),” he added.

This explanation, however, apparently did not make its way to Dionne Warwick who recently dragged The Weeknd on Twitter over his stage name.

“The Weeknd is next,” Warwick wrote after going after Chance the Rapper for his name. “It’s not even spelled correctly,” she said, questioning why The Weeknd chose his name.

The Weeknd is next. Why? It’s not even spelled correctly? @theweeknd — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 5, 2020

While The Weeknd didn’t explain to Warwick the story behind the name, he was clearly happy to receive the roasting. “I just got roasted by Dionne Warwick and I feel honoured! You just made my day,” he tweeted.