Dwayne Johnson’s Rookie Football Card Sells At Auction With Big Price Tag

Dwayne Johnson’s rookie college football card just went up for auction and sold for a huge price.

Before wrestling, “The Rock” played on the University of Miami team as a defensive tackle during the ’90s.

Johnson revealed on Instagram that his rookie card just sold after 50 bid for $57,500 CAD.

“This story of how my UNIV of MIAMI football card’s value continues to rise has become so surreal to me,” Johnson wrote.

He continued, “Playing in the @NFL was my dream and playing in the Super Bowl was my even bigger dream. Of course, neither dream came true for me ☺️🤦🏽‍♂️ but years later…On SUPER BOWL Sunday my rookie card gets sold for 45K!! Congrats to the winning bidder!”

Dwayne Johnson #94 of the University of Miami Hurricanes runs upfield to make the stop at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida. — Photos by Miami/Collegiate Images via Getty Images

After Johnson’s university career, he briefly played on the CFL.

The “Jumanji” star concluded his post, writing, “I never made it as a player to the big dance, so this humbling irony is not lost on me one bit.”