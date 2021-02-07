James Corden Brings ‘Razzle Dazzle’ To The Weeknd’s Halftime Performance

As The Weeknd prepped for his Super Bowl LV halftime performance, he had the help of some famous friends.

James Corden “pitched in” to offer his support, even though the Canadian singer claims he “didn’t call anyone.”

In a segment for “The Late Late Show”, Corden unexpectedly showed up while The Weeknd rehearsed.

“Everyone knows The Weeknd is great, but what about the other 5 days of the week?” Corden asked. “That is where I come in.”

Corden pulled out all the stops with “razzle dazzle”, backup dancers and more.

“I don’t like this at all,” The Weeknd confessed.

Watch The Weeknd hit the Super Bowl halftime show stage on Feb. 7 on CBS, with kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET.