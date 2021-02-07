M. Night Shyamalan’s Thriller ‘Old’ Drops Trailer During Super Bowl

M. Night Shyamalan unveiled his newest project “Old’ during the Super Bowl.

The trailer for the thriller dropped on Sunday.

The film that stars Thomasin McKenzie, Rufus Sewell, Embeth Davidtz, Abbey Lee, Eliza Scanlon, Alex Wolff, Gael Garcia Bernal and Ken Leung is “a chilling, mysterious new thriller about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly … reducing their entire lives into a single day.”

Ahead of Sunday, Shyamalan teased the trailer on his Twitter with a short clip that read, “It’s only a matter of time.”

After the trailer dropped, Shyamalan confirmed that the movie won’t be released on streaming services, but instead in theatres on July 23.

“Looking forward to seeing you all back in the movie theatres when it’s safe,” he tweeted.

