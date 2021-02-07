‘F9: The Fast Saga’ Releases High Octane Super Bowl Trailer

Start your engines.

“F9”, the ninth film in the “Fast & Furious” franchise, has just released a new supercharged trailer during the Super Bowl. The franchise has raked in more than $5 billion around the world to date.

RELATED: Vin Diesel Says Helen Mirren Will Get A Chance To Drive In ‘Fast And Furious 9’

Vin Diesel returns as Dom Toretto, now leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and his son, little Brian. But Dom soon has to confront the sins of his past to save the ones he loves the most. He and his crew must go up against the most dangerous assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: Dom’s estranged brother, Jakob (John Cena).

Justin Lin returns to direct “F9” after helming the third, fourth, fifth, and six films in the series.

RELATED: Ludacris Tells Tiffany Haddish Why He’s ‘Happy’ That ‘Fast & Furious’ Is Ending

Franchise cast members Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel and Sung King join new additions, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron, both Oscar winners, along with Cardi B and a cameo by Reggaeton sensation Ozuna.

“F9” promises to be in theatres April 2021.