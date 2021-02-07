Drake And Paul Rudd Star In Hilarious State Farm Super Bowl Ad

Jake from State Farm has found his perfect stand-in.

In the hilarious ad from the insurance company, Jake is in the need of a stand-in.

“Jake from State Farm, you couldn’t find a stand-in that looked anything like me?” Aaron Rodgers questions him.

“Have you seen mine?” Patrick Mahomes asks, before showing off Paul Rudd in a matching outfit.

“It’s like looking in a mirror right?” a very excited Rudd says.

Jake didn’t believe he needed a stand-in until Drake shows up. The Canadian rapper tried to rehearse the famous slogan but as Jake reminded him, “stand-ins don’t have lines.”

In another clip, Rudd tried to show off his football skills to Mahomes, but accidentally knocked down the massive State Farm sign.