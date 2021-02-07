‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’ Drops New Trailer During Super Bowl

Marvel teased their fans during the Super Bowl with the trailer for “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”.

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan lead what will be the newest addition to the Disney+ Marvel series. Others starring include Daniel Brühl, Emily VanCamp and Wyatt Russell.

Tom Hiddleston’s “Loki” will join Disney+ in May, as well as “Ms. Marvel”, “Hawkeye” and “What If?” later in the year.

“The show, the idea of the show is basically, you know, and at the end of Endgame, Cap decided he was going into retirement and he asked me if I would take up the shield, but at no point in time did I agree to or say that I would be Captain America,” Mackie previously said an interview on Sirius XM. “The show walks the line of who is going to take up the shield and who’s going to be Captain America if Steve isn’t coming back.”

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” hits Disney+ on March 19.