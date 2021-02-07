Lil Nas X Defies Logic In Logitech Super Bowl Commercial

Lil Nas X is highlighting his boundary breaking rise to stardom in a new Super Bowl ad for tech company Logitech.

The 21-year-old Grammy winner stars in the ad along with streamer Meg Kaylee, environmentalist Leah Thomas, and illustrator Mercedes Bazan.

RELATED: Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ Is The Highest Certified Song In RIAA History

In a voice over for the ad, Lil Nas X says, “We stand there in defiance. We the makers. We the groundbreakers. We the creators, the screamers, and dreamers.”

He continues, “We defy expectations, perceptions and misconceptions. We defy what logic says we should look like, sound like, be like. We defy genres, algorithms and entire industries.”

RELATED: Lil Nas X Recalls Going To The Strip Club With Lizzo

“See, we defy that little voice that says, ‘oh no we can’t’, with a roar back that says, ‘oh yes, we will’. Because to create the future we must defy the logic of the past. We must defy logic.”