The Weeknd Brings His Flair To The Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Weeknd hit the field in Tampa Bay to perform his much anticipated Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday.
The Canadian singer brought out his After Hours esthetic to the show and performed some of his classics.
RELATED: ‘F9: The Fast Saga’ Releases High Octane Super Bowl Trailer
.@TheWeeknd kicks off the #PepsiHalftime show with Starboy! #SBLV pic.twitter.com/DFAi1LNtNl
— NFL (@NFL) February 8, 2021
Just a few of the songs he performed included “Star Boy”, “Blinding Lights” and “Can’t Feel My Face”.
The Weeknd went all out, bring an intimidating looking choir, violinists and masked backup dancers who took over the entire field.
RELATED: Drake And Paul Rudd Star In Hilarious State Farm Super Bowl Ad
🤩 The Weeknd's Super Bowl halftime show performance 🤩
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/gcsIfZ2trO
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 8, 2021
“We’ve been really focusing on dialing in on the fans at home and making performances a cinematic experience, and we want to do that with the Super Bowl,” he told Billboard ahead of the show.
A number of celebs congratulated The Weeknd for his show:
Love @theweeknd
What a show pic.twitter.com/IeJBBcukrh
— Seth Green (@SethGreen) February 8, 2021
Well done @theweeknd. Loved the set and pyros. You looked and sounded great! A Big Hug and Loud Applause!! #SuperBowl
— Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) February 8, 2021
I’m reserving judgment of @theweeknd but if he’s not in a fringed bikini on a giant pole, is it even a halftime show?
— Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) February 8, 2021
the weeknd is tom brady level focused 🔥
— Martha Hunt (@MarthaHunt) February 8, 2021
Reaction to his performance was mixed, but the masks on the backup performers seemed to take centre stage.
Wow, leave it to @theweeknd to make radiation masks look cool. #SuperBowl #btsm #neurorad #radonc pic.twitter.com/p1z2Gek4vM
— Liz Salmi (@TheLizArmy) February 8, 2021
Wear a mask, people. pic.twitter.com/HsSmNOzREa
— Brian Jacobs – The Painted Lines (@BrianMikeJacobs) February 8, 2021
Jock strap face masks. pic.twitter.com/SzLnKArDOL
— Ashley B., BSN, RN (@TheBlondeRN) February 8, 2021
The Wkend out here promoting mask use is the best COVID-19 related PSA I’ve seen #SuperBowl #PepsiHalftime
— Hirdesh Matta (@TheHMatta) February 8, 2021
as per usual the weeknd was over too soon
is this anything?
— shiv roy (@c8astrophe_) February 8, 2021
i’ve been the weeknd stan since 7th grade, this was such a proud fan moment😭😭 i wanna go to his concert so bad
— kyla🤎 (@kylanashae) February 8, 2021
The Weeknd finished strong but I didn’t care for the beginning of his set. But in my opinion he did well
— Adrian (@Adryden80) February 8, 2021