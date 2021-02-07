The Weeknd Brings His Flair To The Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Weeknd hit the field in Tampa Bay to perform his much anticipated Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday.

The Canadian singer brought out his After Hours esthetic to the show and performed some of his classics.

Just a few of the songs he performed included “Star Boy”, “Blinding Lights” and “Can’t Feel My Face”.

The Weeknd went all out, bring an intimidating looking choir, violinists and masked backup dancers who took over the entire field.

“We’ve been really focusing on dialing in on the fans at home and making performances a cinematic experience, and we want to do that with the Super Bowl,” he told Billboard ahead of the show.

A number of celebs congratulated The Weeknd for his show:

Well done @theweeknd. Loved the set and pyros. You looked and sounded great! A Big Hug and Loud Applause!! #SuperBowl — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) February 8, 2021

I’m reserving judgment of @theweeknd but if he’s not in a fringed bikini on a giant pole, is it even a halftime show? — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) February 8, 2021

the weeknd is tom brady level focused 🔥 — Martha Hunt (@MarthaHunt) February 8, 2021

Reaction to his performance was mixed, but the masks on the backup performers seemed to take centre stage.

Wear a mask, people. pic.twitter.com/HsSmNOzREa — Brian Jacobs – The Painted Lines (@BrianMikeJacobs) February 8, 2021

Jock strap face masks. pic.twitter.com/SzLnKArDOL — Ashley B., BSN, RN (@TheBlondeRN) February 8, 2021

The Wkend out here promoting mask use is the best COVID-19 related PSA I’ve seen #SuperBowl #PepsiHalftime — Hirdesh Matta (@TheHMatta) February 8, 2021

as per usual the weeknd was over too soon

is this anything? — shiv roy (@c8astrophe_) February 8, 2021

i’ve been the weeknd stan since 7th grade, this was such a proud fan moment😭😭 i wanna go to his concert so bad — kyla🤎 (@kylanashae) February 8, 2021