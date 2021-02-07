The Weeknd Brings His Flare To The Super Bowl Halftime Show

By Jamie Samhan.

AP Photo/David J. Phillip/CPImages

The Weeknd hit the field in Tampa Bay to perform his much anticipated Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday.

The Canadian singer brought out his After Hours esthetic to the show and performed some of his classics.

Just a few of the songs he performed included “Star Boy”, “Blinding Lights” and “Can’t Feel My Face”.

The Weeknd went all out, bring an intimidating looking choir, violinists and masked backup dancers who took over the entire field.

“We’ve been really focusing on dialing in on the fans at home and making performances a cinematic experience, and we want to do that with the Super Bowl,” he told Billboard ahead of the show.

Reaction to his performance was mixed, but the masks on the backup performers seemed to take centre stage.

 

