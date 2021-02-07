Post Malone Rescues A Bud Light Truck In Super Bowl Commercial

Post Malone is here to save the day.

The singer, 25, led a group of Bud Light “legends” (stars of past Bud Light commercials) in coming to the rescue of a Bud Light truck in a new Super Bowl commercial from the beer behemoth.

RELATED: Post Malone Donates 10,000 Of His Signature Crocs To Healthcare Workers

The ad opens with two convenience store customers discovering, to their horror, that the store has run out of Bud Light. Cut to: a Bud Light delivery truck toppled on the side of the road, its wares strewed about. No wonder the store is in short supply.

Thankfully for the Bud Light truck driver, Posty along with other Bud Light stars including the Dilly Dilly Knight and Cedric the Entertainer emerge on the scene out of their respective Bud Light commercials a la “Avengers: Endgame” to help. Together, they collect all the bottles, get the truck upright, and get the beer to the convenience store shelf. But sadly the Bud Light Knight doesn’t make it. RIP.

RELATED: Post Malone Tells Jimmy Kimmel His Ideas For How To Improve Costco

Post Malone shared some outtakes from the making of the commercial on Twitter.