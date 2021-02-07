Matthew McConaughey Feels A Little Flat In Doritos Super Bowl Ad

Matthew McConaughey is back in a Super Bowl commercial but he’s feeling a little deflated.

In a spot for Doritos’ new chip, 3D Crunch, McConaughey confesses, “Lately I just having been feeling quite like myself.” This of course makes sense given that he appears as a two-dimensional shadow of his former self.

The rest of the commercial shows McConaughey struggling with 2D life — he’s knocked down by a football pass, ignored at a coffee shop, almost blown away by the wind and almost eaten by his robot vacuum.

He can’t even catch a break from his celebrity friends. When going on Jimmy Kimmel’s late night show alongside Mindy Kaling, Kimmel quips, “Did you drive here, or did you arrive by fax?”

Thankfully, Flat Matthew’s finds the solution he needs when he comes across a vending machine of Doritos 3D Crunch. His 2D form helps him wiggle his way into the vending machine, but, once a bite of Doritos 3D restores him to his natural state, he’s stuck. Hopefully, his dog sends for help.